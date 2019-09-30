|
|
Donald C. Ripka
Sauk Centre - Donald Charles Ripka, age 95, died September 28, 2019 at Galeon Community Nursing Home in Osakis, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, MN on Wednesday, October 2nd at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. in the Gathering Area in Saint Paul's Church prior to the mass. Rev. Greg Paffel will preside at the funeral mass and burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Donald Charles Ripka was born June 3, 1924 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, a son of Emil and Josephine (Spaeth) Ripka. On May 6, 1947, Donald married Verona Marie Leitz at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. The couple farmed until they semi-retired and moved to their home in Sauk Centre. Donald and Verona also had a cabin on Lake Osakis where they spent many years fishing and entertaining friends.
Donald drove bus for the Sauk Centre School District for 25 years during his semi-retirement and was active in the Eagles, Sauk Centre Seniors, and the Elrosa Seniors. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Conservation Club. Donald and Verona spent many hours fishing from their boat on Lake Osakis, where Donald could "find the big ones" for Verona to filet and fry up for supper!
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Linda Ripka and John and Rose Ripka; grandchildren, Samuel (Kim Holpp) Ripka, Christopher (Corrin) Ripka, Stacy (Larry) Carter, Lance (Destiny) Ripka, Amanda Ripka, Heather (Matthew) Mattern, and Milissa Feekes; 18 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Verona on August 5, 2014; his parents, Emil and Josephine Ripka; and brothers, Ervin Ripka and Clarence Ripka.
Arrangements were handled by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services - Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 30, 2019