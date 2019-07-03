Donald "Don" E. Prom



St. Cloud and formerly of Bowlus - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donald "Don" E. Prom, 86 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Cemetery in Bowlus. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service at the church in St. Cloud on Saturday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Friday evening.



Donald Eugene Prom was born on September 2, 1932 in Mayhew Lake to Edward and Marie (Bromenschenkel) Prom. He married Mary Bechtold on November 23, 1961 at St. Wendelin's Catholic Church in Luxemburg. The couple made their home in Bowlus for many years, until moving to St. Cloud in 2001. Don served his country in the United States Army. He founded, owned and operated Prom Excavating together, with his son, Chuck for 40 years. Don also farmed and drove truck for many years. He was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and volunteered as a lector and usher within his church community. Don enjoyed traveling, especially out West to Oregon and was very hardworking. He demonstrated strength in his faith, family and in his life's work. Don was a natural leader, took pride in his work and was a man of his word. Being around his friends and family made him happiest.



Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Mary of St. Cloud; children, Rose (Duane) Kroll of Bowlus, Chuck (Kelly) of St. Cloud; Kathy (Briggs) Savignac of Stillwater, Jean (Joel) Hagberg of Becker, Tim (Becky) of St. Augusta, Rick of St. Cloud, Ron (Glenda) of St. Cloud, Patsy (Jon) Kopka of Sartell, D.J. (JoAnne) of Upsala, Cindy (David) Bowman of Annandale and Joe (Tara) of St. Cloud; siblings, Edward, Dorothy Schoborg, Hilde Johnston, Al (Marcie) and Jack (Judy); 39 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Therese; sisters, Lucille Zabinski and Marge Hansen; and granddaughter, Gabriella.



Obituary and guestbook are available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 3, 2019