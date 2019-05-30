Donald H. Clark



St. Cloud - Donald Harper Clark, age 85, of St. Cloud, MN died April 29, 2019, in Chandler, AZ.



No formal services will be held.



He was born in St. Paul, MN, on December 25, 1933, and was adopted by Edward A. and Ann M. Clark. He graduated from Cretin High School in 1951 and from St. John's University, Collegeville, MN, in 1956. Don taught in the English Dept. of Oltmann Junior High School in St. Paul Park, MN, and later returned to St. John's getting an M.A. in 1969. He spent his last working years at Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud. Don served in the U. S. Army 1958-1961 stationed at Ft. Mason in San Francisco where he played in the unit band. He married Virginia Toms in 1968. Together they attended many musical concerts and events and many SJU football, basketball, and hockey games.



Don is survived by his wife, Virginia; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stephen and Holly Toms, Denver, CO; nephews, Jason Toms, Los Angeles, CA, Trevor Toms, Denver, CO, and Satha Boyd, Denver, CO; cousins and friends.



Memorial gifts may be directed to St. John's University Student Fund (for scholarships) or the Salvation Army.







Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 30, 2019