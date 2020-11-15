1/1
Donald J. Bigley
Sartell/formerly Sauk Rapids - July 16, 1931 - November 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Donald J. Bigley, age 89, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and internment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Donald was born July 16, 1931 in Council Bluffs, IA to Bernard & Mildred (Clayton) Bigley. He married Alva Parker on May 23, 1953, at St. Augustine's Church in St. Cloud. The couple has lived in the St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids areas since their marriage. Don was a Bridge Project Supervisor for the MN Department of Transportation for over 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed golf, skiing, sail boating and roller skating. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was happiest when he was enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. He and Alva were able to travel, as well as winter in Mexico and Texas. He enjoyed summers on Leech Lake. Don had a large circle of valued friends.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Alva of Sartell; daughter, Linda (James) Perske of Coon Rapids; son, William (Daiva) of Chicago; grandchildren, Chris (Allison), Daniel, Jackson and Anna; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gabrielle; sisters, Joyce Ann (Gary) Ellis of Brooklyn Center and Janice Gurley of Iuka, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clem, Pat and Francis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Clare's Monastery, 421 4th St. S., Sauk Rapids, Mn 56379 or charity of your choice.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
