1/1
Donald L. Miklos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Miklos

Rice - Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie for Donald L. Miklos, age 85, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Roger Klassen, O.S.B. will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery with full military honors provided by Rice American Legion Post #473. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Donald Leonard Miklos was born November 1, 1934 in Selby, SD to Joseph & Ilona (Berthelon) Miklos. He graduated from Foley High School and served our country in the U.S. Army where he received basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and was stationed at Ft. Carson, CO. Donald married the love of his life Phyllis Long on February 1, 1958. They lived in Sartell, then 15 years near Rice, and in North Prairie since 1976. He worked as a Millwright/Machinist for St. Regis Paper Mill in Sartell for 41 years, retiring in 1994. Donald also was a custom cabinet maker and for many years a Benton County Deputy Sheriff and Chief of Police in Rice. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Donald was also a member of the Pantowner's Auto Club and a lifetime member of Rice American Legion Post #473 where he was chaplain for many years. He was hard-working and a great provider for his family. Donald enjoyed fishing, bowling, classic cars, and collecting rifles, tobacco tins, and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, and owned and rode a Harley for many years. He loved horses and had Arabian mares for many years.

Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis of Rice; sons and daughters, Gary (Mary) of Ferris, TX, Sandy Wolter (Mike St. Marie) of Rice, Linda Miklos-Malikowski (Vern) of Rice, Quinten (Lori) of Rapid City, SD, and Clayton (Jayme) of Little Falls; sister, Sylvia (Gene) Wolfe of Crossville, TN; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Albert (Percy), Edward, and Violet Miklos.

Memorials are preferred to Rice American Legion Post #473.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved