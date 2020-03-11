Resources
Donald L. Miller Obituary
Clearwater - Memorial services celebrating the life of Donald L. Miller, 79, of Clearwater will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Clearwater United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Don passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Diane and three children.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
