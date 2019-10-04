|
Donald "Don" L. Peterson
Sauk Rapids - Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Donald "Don" L. Peterson, 84 of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully on Saturday at Ridgeview Place Senior Living in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Pastor Todd Mattson will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Donald "Don" Lee Peterson was born on September 12, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Alfred and Jane (Jones) Peterson. Don graduated from Michigan State University with a master's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He married his beloved wife, Joan of 63 years on September 8th, 1956 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He enjoyed taking road trips with his family, spending time with his grandkids, being outdoors, writing memoirs about his life experiences, and meeting new people. Don was very intelligent, energetic, and never gave up. He was a boy scout leader for 12 years and a mentor to students at Boise State University. Don lived his life to the fullest and loved being involved in his community and with his church. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Brother, Grandpa and Great- Grandpa and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Joan of Sauk Rapids; children Larry (Terry) Peterson of Hillsboro, OR, Mike (Teri) Peterson of Millinocket, ME, and Amy (Corey) Thurston of Sauk Rapids; brother Jerry Peterson of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Andrea, Monica, Carl, Rachel, Isabel, Alison, Xavier, and Jeremy; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Obituary, online tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 4, 2019