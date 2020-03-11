|
Father Donald LeMay OSB
Donald Joseph LeMay, 97, died March 11, 2020. The oldest of five children, Donald was born on September 24, 1922 to Edward and Alice (Demers) LeMay of Cloquet, Minnesota. After graduating from high school in 1940 he worked at Northwest Paper Company, Cloquet, until he was accepted into the military in 1945 and served in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands.
Following his discharge from the army, Donald enrolled in Saint John's University on the GI Bill and received a B.A. degree in business and economics in 1949. After working for several years, he returned to Saint John's and was accepted as a novice in the monastery in 1952, receiving the religious name of Lanfranc. He was professed as a Benedictine monk in July, 1953 and continued his studies for the priesthood. He was ordained in June, 1957. He resumed his baptismal name of Donald after the Second Vatican Council.
From 1957-61, Father Donald taught Gregorian chant and theology in Saint John's Preparatory School and University. In 1961 he became the first Director of Admissions for Saint John's University.
In 1974, Father Donald was appointed Director of Planned Giving, beginning his long career in development for the abbey and university. From 1981-84, Father Donald served as Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Development until his retirement in 2002.
Father Donald enjoyed immensely social gatherings of alumni and friends as well as within the monastic community. Students fondly remember Father Donald on the keyboard and Father Gordon Tavis OSB playing the violin or trumpet on Wednesday nights for a number of years in the campus pub, Der Keller.
At the Saint John's University homecoming in 1999 Father Donald was given the Father Walter Reger Distinguished Alumnus Award. His warmth and personal touch made him an exceptional ambassador of good will to generations of alumni and friends of Saint John's. He was ever present to them as a generous, loving and affable minister even in retirement.
Father Donald died on March 11 in the retirement center at Saint John's Abbey. He is survived by a brother, Edward, Boston, additional immediate relatives, and the community at Saint John's Abbey. The monks, family, and friends will celebrate the Eucharist of Christian Burial for Father Donald at 3:00 pm on March 17 in the Saint John's Abbey and University Church. Interment in Saint John's Cemetery following the service.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020