Donald N. Nistler
Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Donald N. Nistler, 76, will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Don passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Anthony Parish Center. A rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at the parish center followed by Watkins Legion Post #453 prayers at 6:30 p.m. and parish prayers at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the parish center on Friday. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.
Donald was born on June 12, 1943 at Watkins, Minnesota. He was the son of Alex and Clara (Geislinger) Nistler. Don grew up in Watkins and graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army. On October 25, 1969, Don was united in marriage to Carol Hennen at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. They farmed in Watkins on the Nistler family farm. Don also worked in the trucking, carpentry and construction industry.
Don was a lifelong member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church and was active with the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was also a member of the Watkins American Legion Post #453 and he served as a Forest Prairie Township officer for many years.
Don is survived by his wife, Carol of Watkins; children, Kimberly Cumming of St. Cloud, Katherine (Todd) Geislinger of Watkins, Craig Nistler of St. Augusta, Lisa Nistler of Plymouth; grandchildren, PFC Noah, Lauren, Ethan and Andrew Cumming, Tyler, Alex and Madeleine Geislinger, Landen Nistler and Brittany Rowe; brother and sisters, Miriam (Ervin) Hennen of Watkins, Harold (Susan) Nistler of Aitkin, Deanna (Chuck) Bauer of Eden Prairie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jamie Nistler in 1991.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019