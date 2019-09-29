|
|
Donald P. Schneider
St. Joseph, MN - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Donald P. Schneider, age 92, of St. Joseph, who died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Jerry Weiss will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Parish Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church/Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.
Don was born on December 17, 1926 in St. Joseph to the late Jacob and Agnes (Zeurlein) Schneider. Don served in the US Navy prior to marrying Gladys I. Pfannenstein on October 1, 1949 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Don was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a lifelong resident of St. Joseph. He was employed at St. Regis Paper Mill for nearly 40 years. Don was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328.
Don loved baseball, especially the St. Joseph "Joes", the "Saints", and the Minnesota Twins. Don was responsible for field maintenance for the St. Joseph "Joes" for many years and the field was dedicated in his name in 2005. He also helped Gladys run the concession stand for over 40 years.
Don was a renowned handyman and people were amazed at his ability to build and fix almost anything. Don was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has now joined his beloved wife, Gladys. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. His legacy is family, a passion for life, country and baseball.
Survivors include his children, Mick of St. Joseph, Pat (Cindi) of St. Joseph, Barbara (Scott) Fritz of Sioux Falls, SD, Gerald "Bud" (Therese) of Grand Rapids; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys in 2015; daughter-in-law, Zoe; granddaughter, Jaclyn Schneider; and his granddaughter Wendy's husband, Brian Klinefelter; and brothers, Herman "Boodie", John, Sylvester, Ray, Cyril and Alfred.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
A heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff of Building 49 at the VA Medical Center.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 29, 2019