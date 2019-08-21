Services
Donald R. "Don" DeChambeau Jr.


1947 - 2019
Donald "Don" R. deChambeau, Jr.

St. Cloud - A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Donald R. deChambeau, Jr. of St. Cloud who passed away on August 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the St. Cloud Hospital. A special time to share memories will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Don was born on November 17, 1947 to Donald Sr. and Louise (Soular) deChambeau in Bakersfield, CA. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966, attended SCSU and served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Sue Steman on October 10, 1969. Together they raised three beautiful daughters. Don was employed for many years as a social worker at the St. Cloud Children's Home. He then worked in printing sales in the Minneapolis area until his retirement. Don can be best described as the world's soft spot to land. He had an unmatched gift for listening, guiding, inspiring and loving all others. He was the calm for many. Don was one of the few who truly listened to understand, to hear beyond the spoken words to love and care without hesitation. His greatest passion and love was his family, especially his 8 grandchildren and the joy brought to him by watching them grow and being their biggest fan.

Don is survived by his mother, Louise; wife, Sue; children, Shannon (Mike) Petroske of St. Cloud, Sara (Andy) Marek of St. Cloud, Mandy (Jake) Eckerman of New London; grandchildren, Jack, Julia, Ben Petroske, Emma, Max, Izzy Marek, Henry and George Eckerman. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Sr; and mother-in-law, Margie.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 21, 2019
