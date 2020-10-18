Donald Rensenbrink

Donald RensenbrinkMilaca - Donald E. Rensenbrink, age 88, of Foreston, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Saint Cloud Hospital. A private family service will be held at Estes Brook Ev. Free Church.Donald Eugene Rensenbrink was born March 14, 1932 to Henry and Jennie (Zuidema) in Pease, Minnesota. He attended Pease Christian School and Milaca High School. At the age of 21, he was inducted into the Army. He was sent to Korea after the armistice was signed. Don always felt that it was a growing up time. Following his term in the Army, he attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan under the GI bill. He majored in History, German, and Latin. He taught third and fourth grades in Sunnyside, Washington from 1960-1964. In the fall of 1964, he attended graduate school at Saint Cloud State University, where he met his wife, June. On June 25, 1966, they were married. He spent a year teaching at New Holland Christian School in South Dakota. He got his beloved career job with the State of Minnesota as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, where he worked for 26 years until he retired in 1994.Don and June lived in Glendorado, Minnesota for seven years with their young children. During that time, they attended the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. He served on the board of Elders during that time.In August of 1976, the family moved to Foreston, Minnesota, establishing a hobby farm and raising sheep. Don loved his time with the sheep and doing taxidermy.The family attended Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church, where Don taught adult Sunday School classes and helped with Wednesday night youth meetings. In 1978. Don and June and their family were a part of the Founding Families of Faith Christian School, where he served on the first board. Don also served many years on the Life Choice Center Board, the DAC Board, and the Mental Health Advisory Committee of the Milaca area.Don and June were part of a Bible study of Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship alumni from Saint Cloud State University for forty years meeting in homes and praying for the college.Don and June adopted two children through the Children's Home Society in Saint Paul. They have blessed Don over and over again as he has been a resident since July 2017 at the Milaca Elim Home. His family are so thankful for the Christian atmosphere in that facility.Don is survived by his wife, June; daughter, Audra (Dan) Vogel and son, David (Alisa) Rensenbrink; granddaughter, Brooke Rensenbrink; sisters, Muriel Vogel and Pauline (Harly) Pap; brothers, Jay (Greta) Rensenbrink, Bob Rensenbrink, and Ray (Wanda) Rensenbrink; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jennie Rensenbrink, sister, Arlene and Jay's twin sister, Judy, at twelve years old.