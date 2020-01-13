|
Donald "Bud" Schimmele
Waite Park, MN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Church of St. Augustine in St. Cloud, MN for Donald "Bud" Schimmele age 88. Bud died Friday, January 10 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park, MN. Interment will be at 1:00pm Friday, January 17th at the Beauford-Morrow Cemetery located in rural Mapleton, MN. Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15th at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Bud was born on January 30, 1931 in Mapleton, MN to Rudolph and Sophie (Fischer) Schimmele. Bud served in the US Army in France from 1951-1953 and was a proud member of the American Legion. Early on he attended Devry Institute in Chicago and worked as a painter with Kunkel's Painting of Mapleton. In 1955 he married Shirley Ann Hodge of Minnesota Lake, MN, his wife of 49 years before her death in 2004. Later Bud worked for the state of Minnesota with the Highway Department in Owatonna and Morris; the Owatonna State School; and the St. Cloud Reformatory, retiring in 1986. Bud also worked for Sears in St. Cloud from 1986-1996. Bud's strong work ethic was evident in all aspects of his life, whether at work or hobbies like photography, painting, furniture refinishing, and later making small wooden boxes. He was also an avid reader. Bud was a loving husband and father, a true friend, and was well-liked by everyone he met. Bud always had a smile, a twinkle in his eye and a quick wit.
Bud is survived by his son, Steven of New York, NY and his daughter, Mary of St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Sophie, his wife Shirley, his brother Elmer (Elverna), and sister Viola (Gerald).
Bud's family thanks the staff of Country Manor Campus and Memory Care of Sartell, Sterling Park Health Care Center of Waite Park, and CentraCare Hospice of St. Cloud for kindness shown and care given to Bud.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations working for a cure to Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia like the Lewy Body Dementia Association of Lilburn, GA or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund of Wellesley Hills, MA.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020