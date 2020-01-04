Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church narthex
Cold Spring, MN

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Cold Spring, MN

Donald "Don" Schramel


1941 - 2020
Donald "Don" Schramel Obituary
Donald "Don" Schramel

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Donald "Don" Schramel age 78, who died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning in the church narthex.

Don was born on April 8, 1941 in Richmond, MN to Roman and Veronica (Dingmann) Schramel. He was the oldest of three children. Don married Elizabeth Weber on June 11, 1966 in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. He served in the United States Army from 1966 - 1968. Don worked as a carpenter, machinist and loved farming. He was an active member of St. Boniface Parish and served as a former CCD instructor and lay eucharistic minister. Don was also a former Wakefield Township Supervisor. He enjoyed, farming, traveling, sports, playing cards and spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Liz; children, Mike (Lori), Arnie (Debbie), Ron (Tracey), Allen (Patsy) and David (Karlee); 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; 2 step-granddaughters and 3 step-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Marian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerome (Jerry).

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
