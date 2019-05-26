Donald T. Miller



St. Augusta, MN - Memorial services celebrating the life of Donald T. Miller, 82, of St. Augusta will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Don passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with family by his side at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Inurnment with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.



Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud



Don was born on April 4, 1937 in Park Rapids, Minnesota to the late Sylvester and Pauline (Jensen) Miller. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National guard for several years. Don married Victoria Bukowski on March 2, 1957 in Chicago. They returned to Minnesota in 1960. Donald lived the rest of his life in St. Augusta and was employed as an over the truck driver for many years. He also owned and operated A & A Refuse and Sweeping Service. Lastly, he was an Instructor for Anderson Trucking. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish and the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621.



Don enjoyed fishing, playing cards, telling stories, tinkering in his shop, spending time at the cabin with family friends and casino trips. Above all he treasured spending time with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his children, Bev (Terry) Reiten of Mound, Nancy (Bryan) Atherton of Kimball; David (Cindy) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Nicole and Mikala Miller, Kendra (Tyler) Loch and Denzel Atherton; great grandchildren, MaKenzie Miller, Karsen Pelant and Kallen Loch; siblings, Joan Bensen, Judy (Mike) Flynn, Carol (Dick) Rein, Mel (June) Miller; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki in 2012; son, Donny in 2010; and brothers, Jerry and Sylvester Jr. "Sy" Miller.



A special thank you to Comfort Keepers, Good Shepherd Community and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and professional care.



Memorials are preferred.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 26, 2019