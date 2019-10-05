Services
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway
Monticello, MN 55362
(763) 295-2918
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway
Monticello, MN 55362
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway
Monticello, MN 55362
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Henry
1001 East 7th Street
Monticello, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Henry
1001 East 7th Street
Monticello, MN
1940 - 2019
Donald T. Ross Obituary
Donald T. Ross

Monticello - Donald T. Ross, age 79, of Monticello passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 03, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents, Ed and Margaret Ross; brothers, Dennis and Jerry; and one grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice; children, Tom (Shelly) Ross, Todd Ross, Jesse (Elizabeth) Ross, Jeanine (Jake) Fladeboe, Amy (Bob) Capes; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Bill and David; sisters, Janice, Sharon, Diane, Judy; and many other dear family and friends. A visitation will be Sunday, October 06 at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 Broadway Street E - Monticello; 5:00 - 8:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 07 at the Church of St. Henry, 1001 East 7th Street - Monticello, 10:30am with visitation one hour prior. Peterson-GrimsmoChapel.Com 763.295.2918



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 5, 2019
