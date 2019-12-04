|
|
Donald Thomas Neis
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Donald Thomas Neis, age 64, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Donald was born December 7, 1954 in St. Cloud to Wendelin & Evelyn (Kuklok) Neis. Don grew up in Duelm and attended St. Lawrence School and Foley High School. Don served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1971-1975. He married Cynthia Pintok on October 6, 1984 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud.
Don was an avid carpenter and established Neis Building Systems, building homes and finished carpentry. He took pride in a job well done and used the gifts he was given by God well. Don and Cynthia developed and operated Kettle Licious, Kettle Corn Co. for the past 7 years. He was a perfectionist at making the "best tasting kettle corn". He enjoyed good food and will be remembered as an excellent cook. Don most cherished his wife and family, he loved spending time with them. Don enjoyed the History Channel, fishing, a perfect weather day, garage sales, antique shopping, and a great crab dinner.
Don is survived by his wife, Cynthia of Sauk Rapids; parents, Wendelin & Evelyn Neis of St. Cloud; sisters and brothers, Ellen (Tom) Cleveland of Waite Park, Jerry Neis of Foley, Bob (Jane) Neis of Foley, Janet (Joe) Ackerman of Sauk Rapids, Tom (Kelly) Neis of Rapid City, SD, and Rose (Tom) Siekkinen of St. Cloud; in-laws, Raymond & Bernadette Pintok of Holdingford; sisters-in-law, Roberta (Mark) Anderson of St. Joseph and Paula (Dave) Mergen of Monticello; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his infant sister, Linda.
Cynthia and family wish to express sincere gratitude to all the wonderful people who offered prayers and support during Don's battle with cancer. A special thank you to the caregivers from CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center and St. Cloud Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019