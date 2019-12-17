|
Donald V. Schirmers
Saint Cloud - Funeral services celebrating the life of Donald V. Schirmers, age 83, originally from St. Cloud, will be 5:30 PM, Monday, December 30th at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be at a later date in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Don died on December 12 at Elk River Senior Living after a battle with Alzheimer's. There will be a visitation from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.
Don was born December 7, 1936 in Champlin, MN to Vincent and Maxine (Hauck) Schirmers. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He married Janet Thompson on July 19, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. The couple settled on Long Lake, south of St. Cloud. Don was a partner in the D & A Body Shop in Sauk Rapids. In 1983 Don partnered with Allen Tank and purchased Freeway H.M. Vehicles and they began to assemble the Minikin. They built the 3-wheel cars from 1983 until 1986. He eventually opened Schirmers Repair shop on Lincoln Avenue in St. Cloud and later moved to a shop near his home. In 2017, Don and Janet moved to Chateau Waters in Sartell. Eventually Don stayed at St. Benedicts Center and finally moved to Elk River Senior Living in June of 2019. Don was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Clear Lake Lions.
Don is survived by his wife, Janet Schirmers, Elk River; his children, Ronald (Rachel) Schirmers, Capitan New Mexico; Dan (Judy) Schirmers, Clear Lake; Jana LaVoi, St. Cloud; Jody (Dave) Bean, Waverly; Kristi (Jesse) Collard, Chisago Lake; eleven grandchildren and his sisters, Beverly (Ray) Reischl, Rogers and Carol (Don) Rau, Pheonix, AZ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ken Schirmers and Tom Schirmers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, 2019