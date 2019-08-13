Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Vogt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Toby" Vogt


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Toby" Vogt Obituary
Donald "Toby" Vogt

Farming - A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Donald "Toby" Vogt, age 71, who died Friday at the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich. Inurnment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Toby was born on April 26, 1948 in Richmond, MN to John and Helen (Ressemann) Vogt. He served in the Army National Guard and Reserve for 27 years. He worked at the Cold Spring Granite Company for 25 years and then for Ramler Trucking in Albany until 2009. Toby loved woodworking, fixing automobiles, and spending time with his boys.

Survivors include his sons, Paul (LaShonda), Christopher, Steven (Angela), and Patrick; siblings, Ralph (Rita), Eileen Blasius, Alma (Teddy) Buerman, and Roger (Markell); grandchildren, Grant, Shayla, Paige, Gavin, and Brady

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin and LeRoy.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now