Donald W. Adamson
Sauk Rapids - Donald William Adamson passed into that good night on August 10, 2019, in Sauk Rapids, MN. Private family services were held.
Born September 25, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN, Don was raised by his parents Edward O. (1892-1961) and Marvel V. (Richardson) (1894-1973) Adamson. Don and his older sister Franny (1927-1944) were adopted together from an orphanage when they were 4 and 5 years old.
Don was raised on a farm outside of Braham. He learned a good work ethic starting with farm chores and worked hard his entire life. Don enlisted in the US Army in 1946. He served in Japan and was honorably discharged in 1948. Don attended St Cloud State University and later got a job at Super Valu in Minneapolis driving forklift in the warehouse. He was a proud Teamster. It was at work Don met his future wife, Carol J Baker (1934-2014). They married August 16, 1958 and lived in Hopkins.
After reading an article about how easy sheep were to raise, Don convinced Carol to buy a farm outside of Foley. While their sheep business didn't prosper, they were proud of their farm and enjoyed their lives. Don worked at Smith Systems in Princeton as a welder for many years and served as the union steward of the Machinists Local.
Don raised and showed Great Pyrenees dogs and loved all animals. He enjoyed his vegetable garden and apple trees. Don could be very stubborn and Carol was fond of telling people Don was made of good mule stock. He was a voracious reader, wordsmith, card player and genealogist. Don was calm, fair minded, and could pull obscure facts out of his head. He enjoyed music and was a good listener. Don was kind and loving to his family and friends. An all around good guy, he will be missed.
Don's home for the past 9 years has been Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, MN.
Don is survived by his niece and nephew, Shela and Jeff Norton, Bemidji, MN, and nieces Loray Hansen, Farmington, MN, Diane Nord, Crystal, MN, and Kay Dorf, Plano, TX. Also birth sister Gloria of West Des Moines, IA.
Don is also preceded in death by his birth siblings Yvonne, Jim, Patty and Marian. Also birth parents Joseph J. and Alma (Juveland) Haggerty.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 20, 2019