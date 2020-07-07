Donald W Cruser



Sauk Rapids - Donald was born November 7, 1927 in Sauk Rapids to Fred and Martha (Dahlmeier) Cruser. He attended school in Sauk Rapids and began working at St. Regis Paper Company in 1949. He retired from Champion Paper Company in 1991. He married Patricia Weihrauch on May 12, 1951. They were blessed with 4 children and celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to Patty passing away in 2015.



Donald is survived by children Dan (Pat) Cruser of Crosby, Karen (Jesse) Abfalter of Sartell, Koni (David) Deal of Hutchinson, 7 grand children, 6 great-grandchildren, and brother Burleigh Cruser of Sartell.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty and son, Randy.



A private family burial service will be held.



Special heartfelt thanks to Dylan and Katie at Country Manor Rehab 1. They lovingly cared for our dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, as if he were their own.









