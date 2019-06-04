|
Donna Ann Anderson
St. Cloud - September 6, 1930 - May 31, 2019
Donna Ann (Kindt) Anderson, age 88, formerly of Winona, died on Friday, May 31, 2019, in St. Cloud.
Donna was born September 6, 1930, in Winona to Harold and Beatrice (Clark) Kindt. She graduated from Winona Sr. High School in 1948 where she was active in band and choir. Donna earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Winona State University in 1951. She married Vayden Shyrl Anderson on December 19, 1951. Donna and Vayden were both elementary teachers in Lewiston, MN from 1952 - 1953.
Donna was a homemaker until her children, John and Lynn, were in junior high school, and she then worked as a substitute teacher for Winona Public Schools. Donna worked in a local jewelry store, which she enjoyed until she and her husband, Vayden, retired in 1988.
Donna was an active participant in her Homeowners Association and frequently served as their President where she had a talent for bringing people together. Donna was a member of Central Lutheran Church and active in the quilters and altar guild. She was an accomplished seamstress and particularly loved making quilts.
Donna was devoted to her family and fondly nicknamed "Bobo" by family and friends. In 2015, she moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Vayden.
Donna is survived by her brother, Ronald Kindt of La Crescent, MN; son, John Anderson and his fiancé Rita Taylor of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Lynn Benjamin and her husband Greg of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, Stephanie Carr and her husband Dustin, Meghan McBroom and her husband Zach, Matthew Larson and his wife Gabby, Jenna Rubis and her husband Matthew, and Samuel Larson; six great grandchildren, Grant McBroom, Zach Larson, Olivia Rubis, Nolan Carr, Lennon Rubis and Gracie Larson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, MN, with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. A luncheon will be served in Grace Hall of the church following interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church, Winona, MN.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Donna's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 4, 2019