Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Dockendorf, 81, of Watkins will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Donna passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



Visitation will be two hours prior to services on Thursday at the St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins. To ensure visitor safety, those attending are encouraged to wear face masks and are required to observe social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.



Donna was born on September 26, 1938 at Watkins, MN. She was the daughter of Albert and Marcella "Sally" (Young) Hesse. On August 18, 1959, Donna was united in marriage to Earl Dockendorf at St. Anthony Catholic Church. They farmed at Watkins.



Donna is survived by her Husband, Earl Dockendorf of Watkins; children, Diane Quast of Fort Ripley, Kathy Hoffman of St. Cloud, Sharon (Rich) Donnay of Watkins, Laurie (Ron) Molitor of Watkins, Steve (Lori) Dockendorf of Watkins, Tom (Judy) Dockendorf of Richmond; 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters. Bob (Dorothy) Hesse of Rochester, Larry (Pat) Hesse of Paynesville, Pat (Nick) Brandt of Kimball, Alice (Jim) Ashwell of Monticello, David Hesse of St. Peter, Art (Debbie) Hesse of Watkins, Chuck (Mary Jo) Hesse of Eden Valley, Jerry (LuAnn) Hesse of Watkins, Nora (Mike) Becker of Eden Valley; sister-in-law, Marlene Hesse of Watkins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Hesse and twin sisters in infancy.









