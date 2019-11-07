|
Donna M. Hanten (Secord)
Age 83, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness Nov. 5 with her husband of 63 years and family by her side. She is survived by her husband, George; children, Mike (Judy) Hanten, Jodie (Joe) Frenz and Steve (Lori) Hanten; grandchildren, Ally (Scott) Hanten Ebert, Jess (Baylor) Radtke, Kelsey (Lee) Hanten Vandal, Lee Hanten, Jenny (Tim) Wilson and John Hanten; great grandchildren; Reid, Reece Ebert, Anzl, Aven Radtke and Caysen Vandal; siblings, Alden Secord, Judy Leyk, and Gene Secord Jr. Preceded in death by her father, Gene Secord; mother, Betty Secord and sister, Phyllis (Secord) Winter. Donna is remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and as a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by many treasured friends. Donna was a talented seamstress and enjoyed her flower garden, cooking, traveling with friends and family, and volunteering in her community. She was an avid blackjack player and lover of cats. A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15th 10:00 AM with Mass at 11:00 AM at Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Ave. NE. Blaine, MN 55434. Memorials preferred to .
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019