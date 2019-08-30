|
Donna M. Harjes
St. Cloud - July 8, 1936 - August 17, 2019
Donna M. Harjes (Benoy) of St. Cloud, MN passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 83.
She was born in Mentor, MN and raised in Brainerd, MN. Shortly after high school, she married Gerald (Jerry) Harjes and together they embarked on a 22-year career in the United States Air Force.
They raised two children during that time. Her husband's several deployments overseas meant that Donna maintained the family and household on her own for a year or more at a time. These years in the Air Force allowed for travel and experiences that Donna greatly enjoyed. Camping in the deserts of Arizona, walking the beaches of coastal California, exploring the culture and history of our country in Washington, DC, and hiking, fishing, camping in Alaska.
After their retirement from the Air Force, she spent the rest of her years in St. Cloud, MN. Throughout her life Donna had a serious talent and interest for a wide variety of needle arts. She particularly enjoyed teaching and helping others to experience the joys of those activities. The years after moving to St. Cloud saw her become a widely respected expert in and teaching of quilting. Donna was an integral member of the St. Cloud Heritage Quilters organization. She had a specific interest in miniature quilts of her own design.
Donna is survived by her husband (of 64 years) Jerry, her sons Mark and Michael and their wives Candace and Jennie, grandchildren Travis, Joshua and Jordan, and great-grandchildren Gavin and June.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 30, 2019