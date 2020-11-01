1/1
Donna Mae Birosh
Donna Mae Birosh

Donna Mae Birosh(Buttweiler) passed away after a battle with the Covid-19 virus @ the age of 86 on 10-25-20

Born on 01/29/1934 in the Farmington Township To Catherine and Rudolph Buttweiler.

Proceed in death by her parents, husband (Gerald Birosh), Son Jerry (Birosh) and Sister Gloria(Senart)

Survived by sons John(Wanda Stage) Rodney(Margaret Hansen) Daughters Kathryn(Brad Knuth) Linda.

Brother (Rudy Buttweiler-Sherry)

She was blessed with 13 grandchildren 17 great great grandchildren as 3 great great great grandchildren.

Her hobbies were quilting and playing cards and the casino's and collecting dolls.

Donna will dearly be missed. She was cremated @ Cremation Society of Minnesota.

A celebration of life will be held @ a later date.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
