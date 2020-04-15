Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Donna Mae Ganz


1933 - 2020
Saint Cloud - Donna Mae Ganz, 86, a long-time resident of the St. Cloud area, died Friday, March 20, at Country Manor Health Care Center after a long respiratory illness. Born on August 8th, 1933 in Braham, MN, the only child of Lloyd and Lucille Dawson, Donna is survived by her husband, Dr. R.J. Ganz; daughters: Cheryl Pangerl, Laurie (John) Haney, LuAnn Pangerl, and Chris (Dave) Henschel; step-children Jeffery (Lyrae) Ganz, Bethany (Doug) Leonard, and Heather (John) Poduska; and twenty-four grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Before her retirement, Donna was a longtime employee of May Printing.

Beloved of all who knew her, Donna was known for entertaining family and friends for holidays. She had a big heart for those who might be alone during the holidays and she made sure they had a place at her table. She enjoyed cooking, baking, solving puzzles, and telling stories. She was a wonderful travel companion for her husband and enjoyed their many trips together in the US and abroad.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
