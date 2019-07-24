|
Donna Mae R. Schneider
Rochester - Donna Mae R. Schneider, 81, of Rochester, MN passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2019 at her home.
Donna Mae Rose Schneider was born October 13, 1937 in Albany, MN. She was the daughter of Martin and Eleanor (Rausch) Doll. She graduated from Albany High School, and then continued her education earning a bachelor's degree at the College of St. Benedict, along with a Master's and Educational Specialist Degrees at Winona State.
Donna Mae married William "Bill" Schneider on June 9, 1962 in Albany, MN. They resided in Bertha, Plainview, and eventually moved to Rochester in 1972. Donna Mae was the first special education teacher in the Plainview area and began her career as a special education instructor for the Rochester district at the Rochester State Hospital and various elementary schools. She then worked in school district administration as the Supervisor of Student Support Services. She was active in Title 1 and Grant writing until her retirement in 2000.
Donna Mae enjoyed painting, art, photography, gardening, traveling and most of all, her family. She cared deeply about health and wellness, and enjoyed her regular yoga and water aerobics practice. She also participated in a foreign policy group, a book club, and volunteered at St. Mary's gift shop for over 20 years.
Donna Mae is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Schneider of Rochester, MN; five children, Joel Schneider of Bloomington, MN, Denise (Timothy) Gomez of Madison, WI, Naomi Schneider of Rochester, MN, Kurt (Karol) Jensen-Schneider of North Branch, MN, Sarah (John) Way of Chanhassen, MN; seven grandchildren, Eli, Maya, Lucas, Gavyn, Taylor, Regan and Morgan; her brother, Melvin (Mardy) Doll of Garrison, MN; sister, Delores Kaiser of St. Cloud, MN; sister-in-law, Janet Roeser; brother-in-law, Robert Schneider; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin brother, Donald Doll, and brother-in-law, Otto Kaiser.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery Rochester. Memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Schneider family
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 24, 2019