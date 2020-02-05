Resources
Dorann Abraham


1933 - 2020
St. Joseph - Passed away peacefully at Arlington Place, St. Joseph, MN on February 2, 2020.

A private Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Doran was born in St. Cloud, MN to Matt and Mary (Zirbes) Fillman on March 2, 1933. She married LeRoy O. Abraham on Sept. 21, 1949 in Sauk Rapids, MN. Dorann's passions were quilt making and cake decorating.

Survivors include daughters and sons, Sue (Cliff) Wahlberg, Joan Schloemer, Ken (Mary) Abraham, Terry Abraham, Jim (Audrey) Abraham, LeRoy Abraham Jr., Tom (Kim) Abraham; sister, Rose (Pat) Keely; and she was also blessed with 5 generations of grandchildren.

Dorann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Abraham; son, Bruce Abraham; daughter, Linda Majeski; and niece, Angie Schloemer.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
