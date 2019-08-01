|
Doreen Ehresman
of Albert Lea, formerly of Sauk Centre - Doreen Ann Martinella Ehresman, age 92, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5th at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota with Rev. Joe Korf officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Doreen was born July 15,1927 in Park Rapids, MN, to Martin and Eleanor (Doetkott) Ehresman. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Faith. Doreen was the first-born daughter of the Ehresmans, who had five older sons followed by two younger sons and two younger daughters for a total of ten children. Family was very precious to Doreen although she never married.
Doreen graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1945, continuing her education at Saint Cloud Teachers College for two years. She then taught at the elementary school in Farming, Minnesota for two years. Doreen still had close friends in that area she enjoyed visiting and staying in touch with. Doreen then moved to Minneapolis and worked for Sears Roebuck for 5 years. She then moved to California, where she began working for Slick Airlines in the office until an airline stewardess position opened up in 1956. Doreen then began flying and seeing the world. She continued to fly for 10 years, being Chief Stewardess, flying to Asia and Europe. After retiring from flying, she worked for United Airlines Reservations.
Doreen moved to Sauk Centre, Minnesota in 1998 where she lived for 18 years. In January of 2016, she moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota to "Just Like Home" assisted living until March of 2019, where she was admitted to Prairie Senior Cottages until her passing.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Melvin, Cyril, Urban, Wilbert and Virgil; sister, Joan Hoye; sisters-in-law, Isabel, Rose, Patricia, Marian, Sadie and Melvena; nephews, Daniel Hoye, Gerald Ehresman and Martin James Ehresman; and brother-in-law, Sherman (Al) Hoye.
Doreen is survived by her brothers, Philip and Anthony; sister, Louise Ashleson; Godson, Gregory Ashleson; and Goddaughter, Julie Sieben. Doreen loved her nieces and nephews and her Godchildren.
Doreen loved her church, especially when she was traveling in foreign countries and the Masses were spoken in Latin. May she rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Patton-Schad Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 1, 2019