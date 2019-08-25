Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorelyn Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorelyn F. Anderson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorelyn F. Anderson

St. Cloud - Dorelyn Foster Anderson, age 83, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dorelyn was born October 14, 1935 in Chicago, IL to John and Marion (Somers) Foster. She grew up in Lake Bluff, IL. Dorelyn received a BA in English in 1957 from Brown University of Providence, RI. She married Myron G. Anderson in 1957 in Lake Bluff, IL. Dorelyn was an avid reader and community activist.

Survivors include her husband, Myron Anderson of St. Cloud, MN; son, Mark D. Anderson of Minneapolis, MN; brothers Jack Foster of East Bridgewater, MA; David Foster of Ridgefield, CT; and one grandson, Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to or the .

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now