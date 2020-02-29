|
Doris E. Miller
Annandale - Doris E. Miller, age 95, of Annandale died Friday, February 28, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew Stueve as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at the church.
Doris Eleanor Miller was born December 21, 1924 in Regal, Minnesota to Herbert "Harry" and Marie (Causin) Weidner. She grew up in Regal and graduated from Paynesville High School at the age of 16. She moved to Minneapolis to attend Business College. On September 26, 1942, Doris was united in marriage to Leo Bernard Miller at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Lee lost his leg in WWII and Doris moved to Ogden, UT to assist in his recovery. They lived in Elgin, IL where Doris worked for Nabisco in order to support them while Lee went to Watch Maker's College. They moved to St. Cloud for a short time before moving to Annandale in 1950. They purchased Miller's Jewelry in Annandale; Doris was the company bookkeeper in addition to assisting customers and Lee.
Doris was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She was active in the church as a CCD teacher, CCW member, and as a leader of the Devine Mercy Chapel and the Holy Rosary. She was also active with the Annandale Improvement Club and the Annandale art scene. She was an artist that loved to paint in oils and in later years in watercolor. Doris was an avid reader, often finishings 2 or 3 books a week. She enjoyed gardening and holding babies. There are few people in this world that have recorded more "bleacher time" then Doris as she was not one to miss one of her family member's sporting events. She cherished her family and she will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by her children, Sharon of Annandale; Linda (Jeff) Schultz of Shawville, Quebec, Gary (Kim) of Annandale, Mark (Laurel) of Annandale, David (Karla Lanie) of Annandale, Bradley (Lisa) of Annandale and Jonathan (Laura) of Big Lake; daughter-in-law, Mary Jane; 27 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Alyce (James) Drimel of Sun City, AZ; and sisters-in-law, Edna and Donna Weidner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; son, Jeffrey; two grandsons; sisters, Lorraine "Toody" Graziano and Lucille "Celie" Yunker; and brothers, Larry "Bud" Weidner, James "Bim" Weidner and infant brother, Arlan Weidner.
www.dingmannfuneral.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020