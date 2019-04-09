Doris Mary Applegate



St.Cloud - Doris Mary Applegate, 67, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on April 4, 2019. Doris was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Ebensteiner, she was born in St. Cloud, MN on August 24, 1951. Doris was a graduate of Albany High School, Albany MN. Doris dedicated her work career to Fingerhut Corporation/Bluestem Brands. Doris married Rodney Aldrich and they had two sons together, she later married Jerry Applegate. Doris had an amazing sense of humor and a strong need to care for anyone who crossed her path that was less fortunate. Doris loved her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Doris is survived by her sons; Jarrod Aldrich (Tonya DeGraw) of Monticello, and Bradley Aldrich of Minneapolis. Grandchildren; Chase, McKenzie, Garrett, and Laura Aldrich. Siblings; David (Millie) Ebensteiner of Sebeka, Mary (Bob) Aldrich of Stillwater, Duane (Elaine) Ebensteiner of Albany, Dennis (Vera) Ebensteiner of Rockville, Renee (Todd) Eskelson of Cold Spring, Joni (Jack) Hennen of Watkins, Daniel (Tammie) Ebensteiner of Albany, and Joyce (Dave) O'Hara of St. Cloud. Doris is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by both parents. A private family service will be held in Albany on April 13.







Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 9, 2019