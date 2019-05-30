|
|
Doris Mary Fischer
West St. Paul - Doris Mary Fischer (Roessler) died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home. She was 95. Doris was born on March 29, 1924 in Waunakee, WI to Alfred and Rose Roessler. Doris joined the Sisters of St. Agnes at the age of 15. Doris received a bachelor's degree in education from Marian College and a master's degree from Cardinal Stritch University. While a Sister of St. Agnes Doris taught in Two Rivers, WI; Bronx, NY; Defiance, OH; Fondulac, WI and Marquette, MI. After leaving the Sisters of St. Agnes she joined the St. Paul School District where she taught for 22 years. Doris loved helping students learn to read, especially those in need of extra help. In 1971 Doris married Henry Fischer and his five children. She has been a parishioner at the Church of St. Joseph in West St. Paul for 50 years. Doris is survived by her children Mary of Traverse City, MI, Joe (Sheila) of Burnsville, Helen (Steve) of Apple Valley; and Grace (Janet) of Edina; beloved grandsons Patrick and Leo; Sister Barbara Richgels; Sister-in-law Norma Roessler and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 23 years, Henry Fischer; son Mike; parents, Alfred and Rose Roessler; brothers Donald and Richard; sister Mary Ann; brothers-in law Bernard Fischer, Ray Forschen, Robert Malkovich, George Mins, Cleigh Richgels and Wally Turnbull; sisters-in-law Maria Fischer, Olivia Forschen, Rose Malkovich, Margaret Mins, Ruth Roessler and Elizabeth Turnbull. Visitation on Thursday., May 30 from 4-8 at Klecatsky's - West Funeral Home, 1051 South Robert St., West Saint Paul, MN. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 31st at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave., West Saint Paul, MN. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Congregation of Sisters of St.Agnes.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 30, 2019