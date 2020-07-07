Dorothy A. SchulteSt. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be private for Dorothy A. Schulte, age 84 of St. Joseph who passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13 and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.Dorothy was born on January 1, 1936 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Aloys and Theresia (Koltes) Bechtold. She married William H. Schulte on July 25, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Dorothy was employed in the cafeteria at St. Benedict's College for over 30 years. She was a member of the Senior Citizens, Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph's Parish and she volunteered for funeral lunches and the Fourth of July Celebrations.Dorothy is survived by her children, Jennie (Doug) Meemken of St. Cloud, Jeff (Linda) of Big Lake, Joni (Dan) Volitich of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Pete (Brenda) of Avon and Greg (Julie) of St. Cloud; 12 grandchildren, Jason and Chad Meemken, Danielle Ford and Ashley Covalt, Dayanna and Katina Volitich, Gavin Schulte, Parker Orhn, Mariah and McKenzie Schulte, Rian Axelson and Kati Fladebo; seven great grandchildren, Emma Ford, Alana, Jaxsen, Nora and Brenna Covalt, Amelia and Stella Meemken; brothers and sisters, Monica Stanger, Andy, Lucy Laudenbach and Ray all of St. Joseph, Theresa Meyer and Frances Goerger both of Waite Park.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on March 21, 2010; brothers and sister, Alois, Irene Dwyer and Anthony.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.