Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
205 South Rum River Drive
Princeton, MN 55371
(763) 389-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lubrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Lubrecht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann Lubrecht Obituary
Dorothy Ann Lubrecht

(December 21, 1931 - January 1, 2020)

A Memorial Gathering for Dorothy Ann Lubrecht (Neu), age 88, will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00-4:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN. She passed away January 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Princeton. Dorothy was born December 21, 1931, the daughter of Michael and Catherine (Liesch) Neu. Dorothy was raised in Watkins then moved to St. Cloud as a teenager. She worked at Wrap N' Wax where she met Donald D. Lubrecht. They married on August 13, 1955, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived in Minneapolis until 1970 when they became farm owners in Princeton. Dorothy worked many jobs over the years, some of her favorites were Wrap N' Wax, Pine Brook Inn, Griswold Manufacturing, and Cambridge Metal and Plastics. She enjoyed her retirement years making rugs on her loom, quilting, needlepoint, and attending craft shows.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Deb (Tim) Hoke, Dale Lubrecht, Bob (Mary) Lubrecht, Tom Lubrecht, and Don (Roxy) Lubrecht; grandchildren, Kelly (Todd) Robyn, Molly Lubrecht (Chase Weldon), Charlie Hillukka, Richard Hillukka, Sara (David) Maring, Amy Lubrecht, Theresa (Nick) Christensen, Stephanie Lubrecht (David Flodquist), and Josh Lubrecht; great-grandchildren, Sophie Robyn, Hailey and Jaxon Christensen, and RJ Atkinson; sisters-in-law, Marian Galadja and Delphine Lubrecht; and brother-in-law, Arnie (Marilyn) Lubrecht.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Brenda; parents, Michael and Catherine; brothers, Al (Paulene), Marv (Kathleen), Rich (Beatrice), and Joseph (Marlyn).

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now