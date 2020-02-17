Resources
Albany - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dorothy A. Dirkes, age 92 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM Thursday, February 20, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Dorothy died at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation from 4-8 PM Wednesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral home in Albany, MN and again after 10:00 AM Thursday at Seven Dolors Church. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4 PM on Wednesday, followed by the Seven Dolors Christian Mothers at 6 PM.

Dorothy was born October 20, 1927 in Albany, to Ludwig and Anna (Froelich) Meier. She Married Roman Dirkes on Sept 13, 1949, at Seven Dolors Church. She was a member of the Seven DolorsChristian Women and a 50+ year member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Dorothy will be forever remembered for her kind and caring heart. Her cooking and baking skills were beyond reproach. Whether you were an invited guest or a last minute drop-in, there was always a place set at her table. If there is a pie baking section in Heaven, she is there with her sister, Lena, whipping up some of their favorites. Her skills with a crochet hook, her quilting projects, organization skills, and just a shoulder to lean on, were shared with all.

Dorothy is survived by her children Judy Hoppe, Albany; Robert (Dina) Dirkes, Melrose MN; and Mike (Marie) Dirkes of Albany; 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren; 3 Step-grandchildren and 3 step great grand-children. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Florentine Meier and Florence Dirkes. She was preceded in Death by her husband Roman (1998), Daughter Barbara (1968), Son Harold (1995), son-in-law, Leroy Hoppe(2010); sisters, Anna Schleppenbach, Lena and Agnes Meier, Theresa Blenker; brothers Tony, Joe, Peter, Andrew, George, and Nick.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
