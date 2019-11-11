|
Dorothy Bernice Olson
Lakeville - Dorothy Bernice Olson, 94, passed away on November 8, 2019. Dorothy was born on the family farm near Lakeville, MN on October 9, 1925, the second daughter of the late Albert and Anne Ellingboe. She attended a one-room rural school for grades 1-8 and graduated from Lakeville, MN, high school in 1942. She then attended Mankato State Teachers' College, taking breaks from college to teach in two rural schools (Minnesota and Montana) and a year in New York City working on Wall Street. After completing her Master's degree in Education and Music at Mankato State College she taught K-12 music in Comfrey, MN. In 1960 she married Herman Olson and they settled in St. Cloud, MN. She started teaching English at St. Cloud Technical High School where for over 20 years she was known for her dynamic teaching until her retirement in 1988. Dorothy moved to Richmond, MN in 1992 after building her dream home on an island in the Sauk River chain of lakes. Dorothy loved music, literature and travel. She was an accomplished vocalist. From an early age she was known for her wonderful soprano voice. Her recitations of poetry and prose were spell-binding. In retirement she remained active in the Sons of Norway, the American Association of University Women, Delta Kappa Gama honor society, church choir, and the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud. Her last years were spent in senior assisted living in Cold Spring, MN, and Lakeville, MN. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Anne Ellingboe, sister Alta Mahnken, and her husband Herman Olson. She is survived by a sister Hazel (Charles) Tanger of Weston, Wi, and a brother Albert (Ann) Ellingboe of Madison, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, November 14 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN, with visitation at 10:00 am prior to the service. Interment will be at 10:00 am on Friday, November 15 at West Christiania Cemetery in Lakeville, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tri-County Humane Society, St. Cloud, MN or Minnesota Hospice, Lakeville, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019