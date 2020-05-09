|
|
Dorothy Doerner
Hot Springs - Dorothy Elizabeth Doerner, 90, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away May 7, 2020, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.
Dorothy was born March 12, 1930 in St. Cloud, MN, to Frank Joseph and Gertrude Elizabeth (Trainor) Doerner.
Dorothy grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Benedict High School in St. Joseph, MN. Following graduation, she joined the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph in 1948. She spent 32 years with them in their mission of teaching. She taught in Pearl Lake and Benton County Minnesota, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.
Following her teaching adventures, she moved to California and worked at an Ace Hardware for 10 happy years and following that she spent five years driving a local bus route in East Bay, CA. Her final home address was in southwestern South Dakota where she lived in and around Hot Springs.
Her travels included extended trips to India, Ireland, Netherlands and South America.
Dorothy was a generous disciple, friend, mentor, servant, and adopted grandma to anyone she encountered. She always was looking for a project to tackle or someone she could bring cheer to. Her singing career started off at a young age, taking on the duties of the choir for her brother Frankie when he was playing mass at their home in St. Cloud; their mother was in charge of ringing the bells. Dorothy loved to sing bold marches and hymns or just whimsical songs with children. Music raised your spirit toward Christ she reasoned.
Dorothy had a long term committed relationship with Jesus Christ. She spent many hours in conversation with him and yearned to be united with him in the Eucharist. This bond of love she had with Him flowed throughout her other relationships and she wanted nothing more than to have others know the joy and love Christ brought to the world through his incarnation.
Dorothy was a 20-year member of St. Anthony of Padua parish in Hot Springs and she will be especially missed by her fellow parishioners.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara who died in infancy; her brothers, John, James, Loren, Paul and Phil and survived by her brother, Father Linus, 'Frank' Doerner, O.C.S.O. of Rancaugua, Chile.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tues., May 19, 2020, at 5:30pm, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, S.D. Due to current spacing restrictions, attendance is limited, and so Fr. Gerlach requests that you contact the parish church office at 605/745-3393 to check if attendance is possible for you and/or your family due to these restrictions and limitations.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 9 to May 11, 2020