1/1
Dorothy Gregory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Gregory

Sauk Rapids, MN - Dorothy Gregory, age 91, died October 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home of Covid-19, one week after testing positive for the virus. Her death was a result of someone, at some point, carelessly disregarding the simple measures needed to prevent the transmission of the virus. As a result, the virus was brought into the facility, risking the health of residents and staff. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Social distance. Prevent transmitting the virus to others.

Dorothy was born in Madison, South Dakota on April 22, 1929 to Gerrit and Ann (Rozeboom) Stip. She was a graduate of Minot High School and Minot Business College. On March 16, 1958 Dorothy married Joseph Gregory. Dorothy worked as the Office Manager at Eich Motor Company from 1977 until her retirement in 1997. She enjoyed following the achievements of her children and grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, sewing, crafts, puzzles, reading, playing cards or any other game, and any British television series being broadcast. She faced some incredible hardships in her life and met them with grace and dignity. She was tougher than she looked and passed those characteristics on to her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Gregory of Chicago, Illinois; grandson Ryne Gregory and wife Jillian (Larson), and great grandchildren Ronan and Adalyn; granddaughter Ashton (Gregory) Schleicher and husband DJ, and great granddaughter Aviona; grandson Reese Gregory; niece Dianne (Stip) Lindblom and husband Mark; and niece Judy (Stip) Maus and husband Peter, all of Saint Cloud.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Michael Gregory, husband Joseph Gregory, brother Robert Stip, sister-in-law Carol (Lehmeier) Stip, grandson Gerrit Gregory, father Gerrit Stip, mother Ann Randall, niece Sandra Stip, and nephews Ronald and Larry Stip.

Due to circumstances related to the pandemic, no service is planned. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved