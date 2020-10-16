Dorothy GregorySauk Rapids, MN - Dorothy Gregory, age 91, died October 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home of Covid-19, one week after testing positive for the virus. Her death was a result of someone, at some point, carelessly disregarding the simple measures needed to prevent the transmission of the virus. As a result, the virus was brought into the facility, risking the health of residents and staff. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Social distance. Prevent transmitting the virus to others.Dorothy was born in Madison, South Dakota on April 22, 1929 to Gerrit and Ann (Rozeboom) Stip. She was a graduate of Minot High School and Minot Business College. On March 16, 1958 Dorothy married Joseph Gregory. Dorothy worked as the Office Manager at Eich Motor Company from 1977 until her retirement in 1997. She enjoyed following the achievements of her children and grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, sewing, crafts, puzzles, reading, playing cards or any other game, and any British television series being broadcast. She faced some incredible hardships in her life and met them with grace and dignity. She was tougher than she looked and passed those characteristics on to her children and grandchildren.Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Gregory of Chicago, Illinois; grandson Ryne Gregory and wife Jillian (Larson), and great grandchildren Ronan and Adalyn; granddaughter Ashton (Gregory) Schleicher and husband DJ, and great granddaughter Aviona; grandson Reese Gregory; niece Dianne (Stip) Lindblom and husband Mark; and niece Judy (Stip) Maus and husband Peter, all of Saint Cloud.Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Michael Gregory, husband Joseph Gregory, brother Robert Stip, sister-in-law Carol (Lehmeier) Stip, grandson Gerrit Gregory, father Gerrit Stip, mother Ann Randall, niece Sandra Stip, and nephews Ronald and Larry Stip.Due to circumstances related to the pandemic, no service is planned. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.