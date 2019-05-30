Dorothy H. Jurek



Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Dorothy Jurek who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Maus will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be 9-11AM Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.



Dorothy was born September 13, 1929 in St. Cloud to William F. & Margaret L. (Moshier) Eller. She married Peter P. Jurek on August 26, 1947 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dorothy worked as a cook for St. Cloud School District 742 for 21 years and was also a homemaker. She volunteered at Country Manor and played Farkel and Bingo with her friends. She was a loving, caring and supportive mother of 9 children.



Survivors include her children, Nancy (David) Roske of Garrison, Bonnie (Robert) Peterson of Mankato, Deborah Jurek of St. Cloud, Marion (William) Thelen of Sauk Rapids, Donna Darrah of Casper, WY, Jeanette (Dave) Billig of St. Joseph, Steven (Barb) Jurek of Glenwood, Jo Ann (Jeffrey) Nicoll of Rice, Caroline (John) Nyholm of Saucier, MS; 21 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Marcella "Sally" Binsfeld, and Alvina Lepinski.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 30, 2019