Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jurek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy H. Jurek


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy H. Jurek Obituary
Dorothy H. Jurek

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Dorothy Jurek who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Maus will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be 9-11AM Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born September 13, 1929 in St. Cloud to William F. & Margaret L. (Moshier) Eller. She married Peter P. Jurek on August 26, 1947 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dorothy worked as a cook for St. Cloud School District 742 for 21 years and was also a homemaker. She volunteered at Country Manor and played Farkel and Bingo with her friends. She was a loving, caring and supportive mother of 9 children.

Survivors include her children, Nancy (David) Roske of Garrison, Bonnie (Robert) Peterson of Mankato, Deborah Jurek of St. Cloud, Marion (William) Thelen of Sauk Rapids, Donna Darrah of Casper, WY, Jeanette (Dave) Billig of St. Joseph, Steven (Barb) Jurek of Glenwood, Jo Ann (Jeffrey) Nicoll of Rice, Caroline (John) Nyholm of Saucier, MS; 21 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Marcella "Sally" Binsfeld, and Alvina Lepinski.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now