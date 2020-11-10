Dorothy L. NordenSartell - Funeral Services will be private for Dorothy L. Norden, age 87, who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.Dorothy was born March 10, 1933 in Clinton, MN to Wiley & Katherine (Scott) Hoxtell. She married Gerald Norden on September 6, 1951 in Robbinsdale. Dorothy lived most of her adult life in St. Cloud and moved to Sartell in 1997. She worked in housekeeping at the St. Cloud School of Nursing and the St. Cloud Hospital. She was a former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Dorothy enjoyed word finds, puzzles, watching TV, bird watching, and visiting with family. She also liked taking trips to the casino and playing cards, especially poker. She was a loving mother and grandmother who truly treasured her grandchildren. Dorothy was kind to everyone, strong willed and always spoke truthfully to others.Dorothy is survived by her daughters and son, Wanda Peitz of St. Michael, Kris Calhoun of Sartell, and Gaylord Norden of Sartell; sisters, Katherine Hoxtell and Diana (Benny) Basta both of Clinton; grandchildren, Traci, Katie, and Jarret; great grandchildren, Josh, Ashley, Alyssa, Kaela, Logan and Owen; and great-great grandchild, Gideon. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; daughter, Marianne; infant daughter, Mary Kay; son in law, Tim Calhoun; brothers, Daniel, Donald and Roger Hoxtell; sisters, Margie Lindquist and Lucille Wheeler; and two infant siblings.