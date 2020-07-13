Dorothy L. SwanbergWaite Park - Dorothy Louise Swanberg, age 103, Waite Park, MN, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.Due to the COVID-19 health crisis the memorial gathering will be delayed until a future date. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Monticello, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Dorothy was born June 24, 1917 in Tower, MN to Harry and Anna (Wild) Swanberg. She was employed for many years by the Guthrie Theater. Dorothy enjoyed cross stitch and sports. She was an avid reader and Twins fan. Dorothy was a member of the St. Cloud VFW Post #428 Auxiliary.Survivors include a sister, Joyce Hollenkamp of St. Cloud, MN; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Donald and Gordon Swanberg, and sisters, Helen Poole, Marian Hansen, Eileen Nelson, Karen Petre and Florence Golden.