Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:30 AM
St. John Cantius Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Dorothy M. Froetschl


1928 - 2020
Dorothy M. Froetschl Obituary
Dorothy M. Froetschl

St. Cloud - Dorothy M. Froetschl, age 91, of St. Cloud died February 11, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Dorothy will be remembered at the 7:30 a.m. Parish Mass on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will preside. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born June 23, 1928 in St. Louis, MO. to Othelia and George Froetschl. Dorothy lived on a farm near Barron, WI. and graduated from Barron High School. In 1952 she moved with her parents to St. Cloud in the St. John Cantius neighborhood. Dorothy was most appreciative of the tender loving care provided by the Quiet Oaks Hospice staff. Interment was at Assumption Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
