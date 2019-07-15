Services
Benson Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Dorothy M. Heine


1934 - 2019
Dorothy M. Heine Obituary
Dorothy M. Heine

Sartell, MN - Dorothy "Dorie" Mae Heine, age 84, Sartell, MN, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at her residence in Sartell.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dorie was born December 10, 1934 in Superior, WI to Carl and Pearl (Haugland) Nyholm. Her family moved to Kelly Lake, MN and she attended the Hibbing schools and graduated from Hibbing High School and Hibbing Community College. Dorie later graduated from St. Cloud State University. Dorie married Paul Heine on June 1, 1957 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Hibbing, MN. She taught in the St. Cloud School District #742 for 20 years at Westwood and Lincoln Elementary Schools, retiring in 1991.

Dorie was a church organist from the early age of 17 and inspired the love of music in many. She also discovered her love of athletics in high school while cheerleading for hockey, football and basketball. Dorie loved camping, fishing, planning family trips and precious time with children, grandchildren and friends, both at home and at their cabin at 8th Crow Wing. She cherished playing the piano with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and watching them in their athletic activities. Her hobbies included reading, entertaining and playing cards especially with her bridge club.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Heine of Sartell, MN; children Martin (Mary Stroeing) Heine of St. Cloud, MN; David (Kathy Kelly) Heine of St. Cloud, MN; Anne (Steve) Skoe of Sartell, MN; Elizabeth (Hans) Wilz of Ottumwa, IA; sister, Betty Scholtec of Ogden, UT; brothers-in-law, Jack Peregoy of Newton, KS; Herman (Kathy) Heine of Erie, CO; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Nyholm.

Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Catholic Charities Emergency Food Shelf or LEAF (Local Education & Activities Foundation) of St Cloud Area District 742 public schools.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 15, 2019
