Dorothy M. Orth
Sauk Centre - Dorothy M. Orth, age 82, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Private graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery in Sauk Centre. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted.
Dorothy Margaret Orth was born November 27, 1937 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Lambert and Mary (Bromenshenkel) Orth. Dorothy lived in Sauk Centre all her life. She was a very social person and loved to be with people. Since 1969, she worked at Holy Family School and served meals. She also was a volunteer in the activities department at St. Michael's Nursing Home; playing cards and Bingo was a favorite. She spent her last years in the nursing home.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the Christian Mothers.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Leonard (Edna) of Melrose, Eymard (Lucille) of Melrose, Marian Cameran of Moorhead, Elmer (Delores) of Sauk Centre, Phil of St. Cloud, Millie Morgel of Waite Park, and Richard (Mary Ann) of Sauk Centre; sister-in-law, Jeanette "Jeni" Orth of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald and Walter; brothers-in-law, Tom Cameran and Steve Morgel; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Orth.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020