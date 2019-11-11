|
Dorothy M. "Dot" Sadlo
St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Minnesota for Dorothy M. "Dot" Sadlo, 93, of St. Joseph, Minnesota who passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday both at St. Joseph's Catholic Church/Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.
Dorothy was born on June 22, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert and Esther (Holmquist) Bentz. The majority of her childhood was spent in Minnesota. She married Leo J. Sadlo on June 25, 1947 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Browerville, Minnesota. Dorothy lived most of her married life in St. Joseph and was employed from 1962-1988 for both the College of St. Benedict and the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict. She was the coordinator for the St. Joseph Food Shelf for 12 years and was the recipient of the Kelly Award in 1997. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, the St. Joseph Senior Citizens, St. Joseph Lions-Y2K, St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 Auxiliary and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She loved being an active part of her community and devoted much of her time to volunteer work.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Roger) Marinich of Kingsford, Michigan, James (Diane) Sadlo of Round Rock, Texas, Jean Salzer of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Joshua, Destiny, Matthew (Hailey), Christopher (YaXin), Nicholas, Jeff (Laura), David (Jenny), Terry (Jenna); 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Bergesch of California, Robert (O'Reta) Bentz Jr. of Minnesota, Iris Williams of Minnesota, Gerald (Sondra) Bentz of Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews, friends and the Woodcrest Community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo in 2009; son-in-law, Jerome Salzer; and sister, Marlys Hall.
A heartfelt thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019