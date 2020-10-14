1/1
Dorothy M. Schultz
Dorothy M. Schultz

Eden Valley - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Dorothy M. Schultz, age 92, who passed away Tuesday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Dorothy was born May 26, 1928 in Eden Valley to Peter & Wilhemina (Meierhofer) Stoffel. She attended Catholic parochial school and Eden Valley High School. Dorothy married Orville Schultz on August 20, 1983 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. She worked in St. Paul as a bookkeeper at a bank and moved back to Eden Valley and became a secretary at the high school for 33 years. Dorothy was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and Assumption Christian Mothers. She was also a member of Cancerama Card Group to raise money to fight cancer. Dorothy loved playing cards and Bingo, being involved in any church activity, gardening, fishing, going on walks, and doing things with her kids, grandkids, and great grandchildren. She was active, independent, and family orientated.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Gary) Fitch of Fairfield Glade, TN; son, James (Phyllis) Levno of Dassel; grandchildren, Eileen, Daniel, Benjamin, Kenneth, and Patrick; and great grandchildren, Caleb, Isaac, Michaela, Titus, Paloma, and Joaquin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville in 2005; nine brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
233 State Street North
Eden Valley, MN 55329
(320) 453-3608
