Dorothy Martinson
Paynesville - Dorothy J. Martinson 82 of Paynesville died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Paynesville Hospital. A memorial service will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Nordland Lutheran Church in rural Paynesville. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 5-8:00 pm at Nordland Lutheran Church and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019