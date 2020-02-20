|
Dorothy Mary Sauerer
Saint Augusta - Dorothy Mary Sauerer, of Saint Augusta, MN, passed away peacefully at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, MN on Feb 17, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 92.
Dorothy Mary Harrod, was born Jan 13, 1928 in Derry, N. Ireland, U.K., to parents Albert Edward Harrod and Rosina Harrod (McGilloway). Dorothy grew up in Catholic Waterside, Derry and, together with her parents and eight brothers and sisters, emigrated to England near the start of World War II. She witnessed war firsthand living in London during The Blitz before her family was evacuated to the Somerset seaside. During the war Miss Dorothy Harrod met her then future husband, U.S. Army Engineer Lt. Rudy Sauerer, and the couple were wedded in a Roman Catholic church in Liskeard, Cornwall, England Feb 20, 1945.
After the War was over, Dorothy and Rudy moved to Saint Cloud, Minnesota and built a family together, eventually raising seven children. Rudy was a prominent St Cloud architect before passing away in 1968, and Dorothy, age 40, would then raise the seven children alone as a widowed, single mother.
She was tender hearted and humble. She lived a long, hard, adventurous life as a devoted daughter, mother, working mother, grandmother, and wife. She had a strong, independent spirit. And she didn't know how to give up. She always kept a soft spot in her heart reserved for the less fortunate and the poor of the earth, and she raised all her children to be kind and caring towards others. She often talked lovingly of her own childhood growing up in Ireland and England and on those rare occasions when she overcame her shyness, she was known to sing a few verses of some old Irish folk song she learned as a girl.
She always loved a good book, reading classic British and Irish literature and modern fiction with equal interest. She loved to cook, listen to music and watch films. She had a strong religious faith rooted in prayer, and a keen interest in the historical lives and heroic sanctity of saints. Possessing a wonderful green thumb like her father, Dorothy always found great joy growing and caring for the various plants and flowers in and around her home. And she especially loved supporting all her grandchildren's sports and school activities.
For years Dorothy was the Store Manager at Evenson's Hallmark Cards Store at Crossroads in St. Cloud where she made many lasting relationships with her patrons.
She is preceded in death by her Grandmother Annie McGilloway, her parents Albert Edward Harrod & Rosina Harrod (McGilloway), sisters Pat, Claire, Irene and Agnes, brothers Albert and Brendan, husband Rudy, and son Michael.
She is survived by her sisters Bernadette and Joan, daughters Karen Garcia-Paz, Maureen Schultz and Rebecca Sauerer, her sons, Robert, Thomas and Richard, grandchildren, Monica, Lauren, Matthew, Zachary, Devon, Caelyn, Hunter and Rudy.
Dorothy has touched all their lives with kindness, grace and humility. She will be missed, and thought of forever.
Please join us for a visitation one hour prior to services, and a celebration of Dorothy's life at Saint Mary Help of Christians Church in Saint Augusta, MN. on Monday Feb 24, 2020. Services begin at 11 AM. Burial will be 1:45 PM at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020